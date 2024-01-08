Plane slides off runway at CKB, tarmac closed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A runway has closed at North Central West Virginia Airport after a plane has allegedly slid off of the runway.

Deputy Airport Director Shawn Long said a plane coming in to land had an issue with its landing gear and slid off the runway.

It was a small, twin-engine aircraft with two pilots, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Some commercial flights have been delayed until the FAA allows them to reopen, Long says.

Allegedly, “appropriate people from the FAA” are coming from Charleston to assess the situation and hopefully allow them to move the aircraft, but he estimates it will take at least a few hours.

The FAA is currently investigating.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

