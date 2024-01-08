Retired Harrison County Lieutenant planning to file candidacy for Harrison County Sheriff

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County resident Dixon G. Pruitt has announced he will file his candidacy for Sheriff of Harrison County on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. with the office of the Harrison County Clerks Office.

Pruitt retired on April 1, 2023 as a Lieutenant with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department after 16 years of service. During his time as a Sergeant with the Detective’s Division, he led the investigation to close two 30+ year old cold case homicides that occurred in Harrison County.

Pruitt served as a Firefighter/EMT with Clarksburg as well as an Inspector and Arson Investigator with the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office prior to joining the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

He is also a retired U.S. Army Combat Veteran with 22 years of service.

As he has said before “It has been an honor to serve my country, my state and the people of Harrison County as a Veteran, a Certified Firefighter, and a career Law Enforcement professional. I believe that hard work and transparency creates confidence from the citizens we serve.”

If elected in May 2024, Pruitt says he promises to lead by positive example and to make the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department an example that other agencies would want to follow.

