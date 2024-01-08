Rollie Jackson Neal Jr., 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Born in Platte County, MO, on September 9, 1934, Rollie was the son of the late Rollie Jackson Neal and Lelia Andrick Neal. On March 8, 1958, Rollie married the love of his life, Mary Nell Lively. Together they shared the joys of marriage for over 63 years before Mary’s passing on May 22, 2021. They have been reunited to share eternity. In addition to his parents and wife, Rollie was preceded in death by four siblings: Theodore Neal, Harold Neal, Ruby Witzke, and Ralph Neal. Forever cherishing their memories of Rollie are two children: Steven Neal and wife, Erica, of Lancaster, OH, and Jeffrey Neal and wife, Teresa, of North Carolina; four grandchildren: Brittany Dailey and husband, Chris, Taylor Highland and husband, Patrick, Victoria Lockwood and husband, Daniel, and Andrick Neal; seven great-grandchildren: Sarabeth, Evangeline, Jolene, Corbin, Kaya, Merrick, and Ruby; several nieces and nephews; and caregiver/neighbor who was like a son, Chad McIntyre. Rollie was a man of many passions and talents. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, starting as an Avionics Technician before rising to Crew Chief, then Avionics Instructor, and finally working on missile guidance systems. Rollie retired in 1974 as a Master Sergeant. His dedication to his nation extended beyond his military service, which he was incredibly proud of, and into his everyday life where he was known for his patriotism. After his time in the military, Rollie spent 20 years with the Consolidated Gas Company, beginning as a Gas Measurement Technician and retiring as the Gas Measurement Field Coordinator. Rollie was a man of varied interests; in his earlier years, he played golf and flew sailplanes. He spent many years on the board of the Hackers Creek Pioneer Descendants, reflecting his love for genealogy. He had a fondness for coin collection and kept up with politics. But above all, what mattered most to Rollie was his family. Rollie’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at WV National Cemetery in Grafton at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Rollie Jackson Neal Jr. and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

