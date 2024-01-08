Spring Grandfamilies program registration open for Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Healthy Grandfamilies of Harrison County recently opened it’s registration for the spring. The organization focusses on helping grandparents who were unexpectedly given the responsibility of being legal guardians and ensuring they have all of the information, resource and support they need to ensure the child has everything they need to be successful. Starting this month the organization will be hosting monthly support groups, through West Virginia State University in order to combat any issues or challenges these seasoned parents might be having. Program social workers like Tammy Romano are continuously searching for ways to help out.

" They’ve raised their children in a different time, like 20 years ago, and now things are so different. So, I feel like just helping them to understand the school system, what they need to do. Help with tutoring or any kind of educational needs that they have. It’s more than just the sessions, this is something that the families, we want them to understand that they are a part of for the rest of their lives. We’re here to help them, when they go through the sessions it doesn’t end there, it goes on. And we connect them with other grand families and they can share. And we’re here for them always not just through the session.”

For any further information contact Mrs. Romano directly at 304-326-7785 or email her at tammyromano@familyservices.org

