Thermostat malfunction leads to burn at hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Malfunction At Hopemont Hospital, a Care Facility In Preston County, caused one resident to be burned by hot water and two contract staff are on leave as police investigate.

According to a release from the newly made West Virginia Department Of Health Facilities, a thermostat on a water tank failed which resulted in unsafe water temperatures that led to the burn.

The incident was reported to Adult Protective Services and Law Enforcement.

Two investigations are underway, one by the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and one by the Department Of Health Facilities.

According to the release, patients are being taken to other units for bathing purposes while the water tank is repaired.

Officials also say this was an isolated incident and that no other patients are at risk.

