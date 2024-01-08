WV prison overcrowding "at least a decade in the making"

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A class-action lawsuit focuses on conditions in West Virginia prisons, namely an overcrowding issue that has been increasing since 2000.

The lawsuit claims that between 2000 and 2009 West Virginia’s prison population more than doubled, the leading growth rate in the nation. And from 2018 to 2022 that got even worse.

Former Commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Betsy Jividen, and the former interim corrections commissioner and recently executive officer for the jails system, Brad Douglas, both testified that “the overcrowding has been at least a decade in the making,” and former WVDHS Secretary Jeff Sandy testified that understaffing has been an issue for decades.

State officials have focused on recruitment and retention of corrections officers, and Governor Jim Justice declared an emergency on corrections officers staffing levels that continues to this day.

The lawsuit says that “the serious deprivations of basic human needs at MOCC (Mt. Olive Correctional Complex), Southwestern, and Kuhn and all other West Virginia correctional facilities... violated the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution”.

The Eighth Amendment says “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted”.

Sara Whitaker, criminal legal policy analyst with the progressive West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy conducted research that found a grand total of 1,284 prisoners across 10 WV prisons had bed assignments that were labeled “flr” or “floor”, indicating that they were assigned to sleep on mattresses on the floor, as of December 4, 2023.

Her research claims some prisons are assigning up to 36% of inmates to sleep on the floor, with a state average of 29.2% of inmates across the state going without a bed.

Another policy consideration would be ensuring defendants have access to meaningful bail.

And probation and parole were conceived originally as reforms to keep people out of prison. But last year, 1 in 4 people who entered a West Virginia prison were incarcerated for a “technical violation” of probation or parole, she said. For example, that could include a positive drug screen or missing a supervision appointment.

“This governor can support legislation that would end technical violations – saving hundreds of people from prison when they haven’t committed a new crime,” Whitaker said.

