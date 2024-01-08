WVU Senior to represent US Olympic Team ahead of 2024 games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University rifle fifth-year senior Mary Tucker has officially claimed her spot on the United States Olympic Team in air rifle for the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.

A native of Sarasota, Florida, Tucker finished with an overall score of 3169.7 to claim her spot on the team.

Officials report Tucker claimed all three parts of the Olympic Trails, including taking first place during today’s final to also claim the Olympic Trail Part III title.

She posted scores of 631.6 and 631.7 across the opening two relays. The marks were her third and fourth-highest relay scores of the qualifiers.

Tucker will become the 20th member of the West Virginia University rifle team to compete at an Olympic Games and is the 14th to represent the United States.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris, France.

The Mountaineers close out smallbore Olympic qualifying from March 17-19 in Fort Moore, Georgia with Part III of the trials.

Tucker and Molly McGhin sit in first and third on the overall women’s leaderboard while Matt Sanchez and Barnick with in eighth and ninth on the men’s side. At the end of the event, selections for the Team USA in smallbore will be announced.

Mary Tucker previously appeared on First at 4 Forum last year, which can be watched by clicking here.

