CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Chenoweth Ford announced that it has received the honor of being named a 2022 CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer.

The prestigious annual award celebrates car dealerships that consistently deliver exceptional customer service to car shoppers.

In earning the Top-Rated Dealer award, Chenoweth Ford maintained a 4.5-star average rating or higher and collected at least five verified customer reviews through the CarGurus platform in 2021.

“At Chenoweth Ford, providing excellent customer service is central to our business, and we are thrilled to be recognized as a CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer in 2022,” said Carl Ramsey, General Manager of Chenoweth Ford. “This award acknowledges our entire staff for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations day after day. We’re committed to maintaining and developing trusted relationships, and we will strive to provide this same level of excellence in the years to come.”

CarGurus uses verified dealership ratings, along with other factors like pricing analytics to help shoppers search for a deal on a vehicle.

“The winners are among the best of the best, and the Top-Rated Dealer program gives dealerships like Chenoweth Ford the opportunity to showcase their outstanding customer service,” said Spencer Scott, Executive Vice President of CarGurus. “We applaud them for maintaining their high standards, especially while navigating the ups and downs of inventory levels last year.”

