WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new skate shop opened up in Weston.

The owner, Solaris Cardelli, who just turned 20, saw a need in her community and put her passion of snowboarding to work.

Cardelli tells five news she has snowboarded since she was ten years old.

“It’s kind of always been a dream so it’s always been in the back of my head like 'hey this would be really fun to do and it’s something that I would enjoy doing," said Cardelli. “I got here, realized there’s nothing for 50 miles.”

Bane Board Company has tentatively set hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

