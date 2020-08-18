After losing a spouse, how do you go about making important financial decisions? In this Wisdom to Wealth segment sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John explains the initial steps.

John Halterman: Have you recently lost a spouse or a loved one and you’re wondering what’s next financially? I understand that is a huge emotional blow to you. And what I want you to know is that it’s okay. Take a step back and relax. Let the healing begin. Don’t worry about your finances that first one or two weeks. After the grieving starts and the healing begins, call someone like myself at that point. What I’m going to do is take over and do everything for you. I’m going to take an inventory of everything that you have so that we make sure we can account for all assets. I’m going to help you transition from those assets to the proper beneficiaries. I’m going to help you go through the probate process. I’m going to help you make sure that the income that you had to maintain your lifestyle still exists. That way, all you have to worry about is healing and then I will make sure that the financial process will be taken care of for you.

