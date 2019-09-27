Police Looking For Missing 7-Week-Old Ambrose Klingensmith Believed To Be At Risk Of Harm

Police are looking for a 7-week-old baby boy believed to be at risk of harm or injury.

According to police, 7-week-old Ambrose Klingensmith is in a 2001 Buick Century with the license plate PA LBD6681.

It’s believed the baby is with Jeannette Funnen, 32, and Daemon Klingensmith, 23, who are the parents.

Police said that Ambrose was at Children’s Hospital yesterday and his parents took him before the doctors could complete their examination, but they did find injuries to his stomach and fingermark bruising consistent with abuse.

They also said the mother Funnen has a history of suicide attempts in her last two pregnancies.

A 3-year-old, Makias Palmer, is also believed to be in the car.

West Mifflin police say the car may be traveling to Florida. The car was last seen on cameras heading south on Washington Road in Peters Township.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the baby is asked to contact the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125.