Cafaro Foundation honors Bridgeport High School's baseball team and makes donation to the school

After winning their sixth state championship in a row, the Bridgeport High School baseball team's accomplishment were acknowledged.

On Monday, players and coaches were recognized at Meadowbrook Mall.

"I'm just proud of the kids and how they responded last year and worked hard," Coach Robert Shields said. "They got a long so well and I think that's what high school sports is about, having fun and making memories," he said.

The team also accepted a $10,000 check from the Cafaro Foundation on behalf of Bridgeport High School.

Cafaro officials were happy to celebrate the athletes and make a donation to the school.

"Student athletes are very high on the list of the family that owns our company. They like to reward such good performances, especially when those athletes are also students first," Joe Bell, the director of corporate communications said.

The Cafaro Foundation provided the funds to go toward students in any way the school decides.