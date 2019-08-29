Man in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend

A man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend in October 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, the father of the victim reported that his daughter had been sexually assaulted and that she wanted to report it in December 2018.

The victim told deputies that her ex-boyfriend, Elliot Santiago pulled her pants down and started penetrating her.

The victim told deputies that she told Santiago no and tried to roll away but he held her down and prevented her from moving.

Deputies say that Santiago admitted to detectives that he pulled the victim's pants down and started touching her inappropriately while she was asleep.

Santiago has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.