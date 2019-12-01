1-68 partially shut down after 25 car pile up

According to a press release from Maryland State police at around 12:37 p.m. troopers from Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack responded to a multi vehicle accident at west bound I-68 at the 29 mile marker.

Upon arrival it was determined approximately 25 vehicles became involved in numerous collisions due to the heavy fog creating limited visibility in the area.

At this time W/B I-68 is shut down due to the collision. There are unknown injuries at this time.

Stick with 5 News for any updates.