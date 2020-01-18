Man killed in avalanche near Lake Tahoe identified

A person killed in an avalanche at a ski resort near Lake Tahoe has been identified by authorities

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Cole Comstock of Blairsden, Calif., died in the incident at Alpine Meadows.

“Cole‎ was‎ the‎ most‎ kind-hearted‎ and‎ caring‎ person‎ to‎ his‎ friends‎ and‎ even‎ strangers," Comstock’s wife, Caitlin, said in a statement. "If‎ there‎ is‎ one‎ thing‎ about‎ Cole’s‎ life‎ to‎ take‎ away,‎ remember‎ to‎ always‎ be‎ kind‎ to‎ one‎ another‎ and‎ celebrate‎ each‎ other’s‎ victories,‎ not‎ because‎ you‎ need‎ something,‎ but‎ because‎ it‎ is‎ the‎ right‎ thing‎ to‎ do.”

Another man with severe lower-body injuries was taken to Tahoe Forest Hospital for surgery. He has not been identified.

"The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all of the first responders, extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased," Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski Resort said in a statement. "We are working closely with the families of all the affected individuals to ensure their continued care."

The avalanche was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday above the Subway Ski Run, where some of the steepest terrain at the resort is located.

Before the avalanche, about 24 inches of snow had fallen in the previous 24 hours, authorities said. Both skiers were skiing within designated skiing areas.

Deputies, along with search and rescue crews, and avalanche dogs all responded to the incident, according to Sgt. Mike Powers with the sheriff’s department.

