1 dead, 2 hurt in Preston County fire

One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Preston County Thursday, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic.

The fire happened shortly after 6 a.m., according to Albright firefighters.

They say they were called to a fire with a child trapped in the second story of a home. Flames were coming through the roof when they arrived.

Two other people had minor injuries, Baltic said.

The State Fire Marshal is expected to release more information Friday morning.