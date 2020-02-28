1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting at Downtown Morgantown apartments near WVU

WVU police confirm one person is dead and two suspects are in custody after an early morning shooting on Friday.

According to a press release, the shooting happened at an apartment complex near WVU’s downtown Morgantown campus.

UPD Chief W.P. Chedester stated “Multiple agencies responded to support our department at the scene,” and “We appreciate their cooperation and assistance as our investigation continues.”

University Police are not releasing additional information at this time.

Stick with 5 News as we continue to keep you updated on this developing story.

