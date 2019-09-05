UPDATE: Mon County Sheriff's Office identifies person who died in fatal accident on Mason Dixon Highway

UPDATE 09/06/19 @4:05 p.m.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's office has identified the person who died in the four vehicle crash on Mason Dixon Highway Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says 30-year-old Stephanie Eddy of Core, West Virginia, died.

The wreck happened at 12:15 p.m. near Statler's Market. The incident involved two SUVs, an oversized hauling truck carrying a bulldozer and a construction vehicle.

The sheriff's office says that the crash is still under investigation.

One person has died after an accident on Monongalia County's Mason Dixon Highway.

Monongalia County Sheriff's Office says the accident involved two SUVs, an oversized hauling truck carrying a bulldozer and a construction vehicle.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Statler's Market and the identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including West Virginia State Police and Monongalia County EMS.

Authorities say no one else was injured in the accident.

Stick with 5 News for the latest.