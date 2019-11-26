1 hurt after car crashes into Harrison Co. house

The driver of a vehicle was transported to United Hospital Center after driving their vehicle into a house, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

The driver did not sustain serious injuries and no one in the house was injuried. The extent of damage to the house is unclear at this time.

The house was located on Isaac's Creek Road in Good Hope, Harrison County.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office, West Milford Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded.

