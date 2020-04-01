1 hurt in Grafton abandoned house fire

One person went to the hospital after an abandoned house caught on fire Wednesday night in Grafton.

The fire at the two-story house on West Knots Avenue was reported shortly after 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters found the heavily-involved fire when they arrived. 911 dispatchers say one person was taken to Grafton City Hospital by Taylor County EMS. It's not clear how they were hurt or how serious their injuries are.

The Grafton, Flemington, Boothsville and Fellowsville fire departments responded. Taylor County.