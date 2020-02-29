1 hurt in shooting near WVU’s campus

A person was hurt in an overnight shooting blocks away from West Virginia University’s Downtown Morgantown Campus

Gunshots were reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. at or near the 900 block of College Avenue, according to university officials

The gunshots prompted a warning from the WVU Alert system to shelter in place. The all-clear was given within the next hour.

We don’t know if any arrests were made. The shooting victim’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Morgantown police officers lead the investigation with the assistance of WVU police.

It’s the second shooting in Morgantown in as many days; A WVU student was murdered Friday morning at the university-operated College Park apartment complex. Two non-students face attempted murder charges in connection to that shooting.