1 injured in three-vehicle crash on George Washington Highway

Authorities say a three-vehicle crash left one person injured Monday.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on George Washington Highway in Meadland.

A pickup truck pulling a trailer and a truck were first involved in the accident.

Both vehicles were then hit by another car.

One person was taken to United Hospital Center with an unknown extent of injuries.

Flemington EMS and Flemington Fire Department responded to the scene.

Taylor County Sheriff's Department is investigating.