1 in 10 West Virginia voters send in absentee ballots

More than 11% of West Virginia’s registered voters have returned absentee ballots for the June 9 primary election.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said Tuesday that more than 249,000 absentee ballots were requested and nearly 136,000 of those have been returned to county clerks.

All registered voters are permitted to use an absentee mail-in ballot under the “other medical reason” excuse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person early voting runs from Wednesday through June 6.