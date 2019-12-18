Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Buckhannon

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Buckhannon.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket matched five numbers and missed only the gold Mega Ball number. The winning numbers were 22-30-53-55-56 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 2X.

The ticket holder or holders are asked to sign the back of the ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for more information on how to claim their prize, according to the press release.

There was one jackpot winning ticket for Tuesday's drawing that featured a jackpot estimated at $372 million, the West Virginia Lottery said. The ticket was sold in Mentor, Ohio.

The next Mega Million drawing is on Friday. The jackpot will reset to its starting value of $40 million.

Mega Millions is played on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets are $2 and $3 with the Megaplier option that increase the size of non-jackpot prizes.

Tickets can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer.