1 person flown to Ruby Memorial after two-vehicle crash in Craigmoor

Updated: Fri 8:34 PM, Mar 13, 2020

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV) -- One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital Friday evening after a two-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Craigmoor.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Bel Meadows Golf Course.

State police is investigating.

 