1 person hurt, flown by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital after motorcycle crash

One person has been flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital by helicopter following a motorcycle accident in Marion County on Tuesday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened just before 4 a.m. on Pleasant Valley Road in Fairmont.

The Fairmont Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene, as well as Marion County EMS.

The extent of the patient’s injuries and the cause of the accident are unknown at this time.

Stick with 5 News as we continue to keep you updated on this developing story.

