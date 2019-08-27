1 person taken to UHC after single vehicle accident on I-79 in Harrison County

One person was taken to UHC after a single vehicle accident on I-79 in Harrison County on Tuesday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened at 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 118 near Anmoore.

Anmoore EMS, along with Anmoore and Bridgeport Fire Departments worked to clear the scene.

There were no lane closures or traffic delays.

There is no word on the condition of the person taken to the hospital or what caused the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

