One person was taken to Grafton City Hospital with only minor injuries this Wednesday after a two vehicle accident in Grafton.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of N. Pike Street and Lincoln Street.

Grafton Fire and Police Departments, along with Taylor County EMS worked to clear the scene and traffic was not impacted.

There is no word on what caused the accident or if either driver was cited.