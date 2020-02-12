1 person taken to GCH after vehicle crashes into home

A vehicle crashed into a home in Flemington early Wednesday morning, sending one person to Grafton City Hospital.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Simpson Road near Union Baptist Drive.

Crews from Flemington Fire Department and Flemington EMS arrived on the scene, and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

There is no word on what caused the accident or the condition of the patient taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what caused the accident or the condition of the patient taken to the hospital.


