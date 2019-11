One person was taken to UHC after a two vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike Wednesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 dispatch, the accident happened just before 1:40 a.m. in Quiet Dell.

Crews from Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments, along with Anmoore EMS worked to clear the scene.

There is no word on what caused the accident, but the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.