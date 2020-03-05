1 person taken to UHC after an auto-pedestrian collision in Harrison Co.

One person has been transported to UHC after an auto-pedestrian accident in Harrison County on Thursday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened just before 6:15 a.m. in Summit Park on Murphy’s Run Road between Jack Run Road and Maple Summit Avenue.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, which closed Murphy’s Run Road down to a single lane.

The scene has since been cleared.

There is no word on what caused the incident or if any citations were issued.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

