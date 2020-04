One person was taken to UHC after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Wednesday night.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened on Buckhannon Pike near Route 57.

Crews from Nutter Fort Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, Anmoore EMS and the State police responded to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the accident or the condition of the person taken to the hospital.

