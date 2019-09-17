1 person taken to UHC after 2 vehicle accident in Harrison County

One person was taken to UHC after a two vehicle accident in Harrison County on Tuesday morning.

According 911 dispatch, the accident happened at 7:10 a.m. at the intersection of Meadowbrook Road and Custer Hollow Road in Bridgeport.

Traffic turning onto Custer Hollow Road was down to just one lane, however the scene has been cleared and both lanes have been reopened.

There is no word on the condition of the patient who was taken to the hospital or what caused the accident at this time.

Stick with 5 News for more details as they become available.

