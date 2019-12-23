1 person taken to UHC after vehicle strikes guardrail on Route 50

One person was taken to UHC after a vehicle struck a guardrail on the east-bound side of Route 50 in Harrison County on Monday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened just after 6:40 a.m. near Reynoldsville.

Traffic was not impacted at the time of the crash, and the patient was said to only have minor injuries.

Crews from Reynoldsville Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department worked to clear the scene quickly.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

