1 in critical condition after shooting near Tygart hotel

One man is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment building in in Elkins.

911 officials say the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday near the Tygart hotel on the 200-block of Davis Street in Elkins.

One male victim was shot in the face and has been taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two others were beaten and are being treated at Davis Memorial Hospital.

A suspect has been arrested and taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Elkins Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Randolph County EMS and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

Elkins City Hall posted on their Facebook that the incident has been determined to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Elkins police are investigating.