$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Morgantown

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Morgantown.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Sheetz on University Avenue.

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball number and had the Power Play option for the Wednesday, October 30 drawing.

The winning numbers were 19 – 22 – 52 – 56 – 67 and the Powerball number was 21. The person who bought the ticket did pay the extra $1 for the Power Play Option, doubling the prize money from $50,000 to $100,000.

No one matched all six Powerball numbers so Saturday's drawing, right now, stands at an estimated $150 million.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Lottery, this is the fourth Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia in October to match four numbers plus the Powerball number. Another winning ticket was sold in Morgantown just two weeks ago.

The winner has yet to come forward. The West Virginia Lottery encourages that whoever has the winning ticket should sign the back of it, and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

