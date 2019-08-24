$106 million in disaster relief funding released for West Virginia

Flooding has hit our state hard in the past with flooding that devastated families back in 2016 and more recently flooding in places like Harman and Job back at the beginning of July.

Some relief may be on the way though, Senator Joe Manchin has announced that $106 million in disaster funding.

Manchin says these funds are set to be released by the end of the month.

In a Facebook post the West Virginia Senator says "I’m relieved the administration finally heeded my calls and released this desperately needed funding to the people of West Virginia and other areas of the country that are still rebuilding and recovering from horrible natural disasters."

Senator Manchin says this funding will allow West Virginia to reduce the potential of future catastrophic flooding.