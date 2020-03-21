11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, 3 new cases

The Number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise here in the mountain state.

According to the DHHR, cases are now in the double digits with 11 confirmed cases.

The three new cases are in two different counties. Marshall County now has 2 confirmed cases and Mercer County now has an additional case bringing the number there to 2.

332 people have been tested, two are still pending, and there are 11 total cases in West Virginia.

Counties with positive cases: Jackson (1), Jefferson (2), Kanawha (1), Marshall (2), Mercer (2), Monongalia (1), Tucker (2)