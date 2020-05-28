Over 110 inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center test positive for COVID-19

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Huttonsville Correctional Thursday afternoon.

According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 111 inmates and eight staff members at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. As of 3 p.m., total of 1,086 inmates have been tested for COVID-19, with 542 negative and 433 tests pending.

As of Thursday morning., West Virginia has 1,906 total cases of COVID-19 and 74 COVID-19 related deaths.