A total of 116 inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Jim Justice said.

During Friday's press briefing, Justice said all of the staff at the facility have been tested. There are no new cases amongst staff.

Over 900 tests have returned negative, said Justice.

According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a total of 1,086 have been tested. Ten of the tests are pending.