More than 12 WVU students test positive for COVID-19

More than a dozen WVU students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Monongalia Health Department.

It's believed the students returned to off-campus housing upon returning to Morgantown.

The health department has been working closely with the university to contain spread of the virus.

Health officials are retracing affected students’ movements and contacting those the students may have been in close contact with.

Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to contact WVU’s Office of Student Life at (304) 293-5611.

WVU's campus has been closed since March 20th.