13 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va., making total count 536

West Virginia health officials reported 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total to 536.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say as of 10 a.m., there have been 14,537 residents tested for COVID-19, with 14,001 negative and five deaths.

DHHR officials reported as of Thursday at noon, 57 patients have recovered in Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Harrison counties.

According to DHHR officials, the definition of recovered is those who have been released from the hospital and at least three days without a fever and seven days without symptoms.

Confirmed cases per county are:

Barbour - 4

Berkeley - 83

Boone - 1

Braxton -1

Brooke - 2

Cabell - 17

Fayette- 1

Greenbrier - 3

Hampshire- 2

Hancock - 7

Hardy - 2

Harrison - 28

Jackson - 20

Jefferson - 44

Kanawha - 74

Lewis- 2

Logan - 8

Marion - 31

Marshall - 6

Mason - 6

McDowell - 4

Mercer - 7

Mineral- 3

Monongalia - 76

Morgan - 4

Nicholas- 2

Ohio - 21

Pendleton- 1

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 6

Putnam - 11

Raleigh - 5

Randolph - 3

Roane - 3

Taylor - 3

Tucker - 3

Tyler -2

Upshur - 2

Wayne - 16

Wetzel - 3

Wirt - 1

Wood - 16

Wyoming- 1

According to DHHR officials, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

DHHR officials say delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.