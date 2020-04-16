13th COVID-19 related death reported in W.Va.; total number of positive cases jumps to 739

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 739.

DHHR reports that a 13th person has died from COVID-19. The patient was a 56-year old female from Berkeley County.

As of 4:30 p.m., DHHR reports 18,306 patients have been tested in West Virginia, with 739 positive, 17,567 negative and 13 deaths.

ONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (105), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (37), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (7), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (72), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (1).