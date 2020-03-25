Nursing home is now West Virginia’s ‘ground zero’ for virus

Nurses Teresa Adkins, left, and Hope Ridgeway work at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru coronavirus testing at Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.Va., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The nurses and doctors can test for COVID-19, but also treat flu and allergy symptoms. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP)
Updated: Wed 12:17 PM, Mar 25, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)-- A West Virginia nursing home with at least 20 coronavirus cases has become “ground zero” for the state’s growing virus caseload, officials said Wednesday.

Carl Shrader, medical director for the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown, said 16 residents and four staffers have tested positive for the virus. About 50 resident tests are still pending as of Wednesday morning.

“This is ground zero for COVID-19 in West Virginia, and I’m sitting in it,” Shrader told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

A majority of West Virginia’s caseload, which nearly doubled in a day to at least 39 as of Tuesday night, has been reported in Monongalia County, where the nursing home is located. The state has yet to register a death due to this coronavirus.

 