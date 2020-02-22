16th annual Ice Bowl and Chili Cook-Off looked to raise over $5,000 for local soup opera

Saturday afternoon the Fairmont Flyers Disc Golf Club held their 16th annual Ice Bowl and Chili Cook-off to raise money for the local soup opera.

Some locals competed to win the disc golf tournament, while others spent time enjoying different varieties of chili.

The tournament director, Philip Burton, said this event helps continue services for those in need.

"After the holidays and the generosity of the holidays, they (soup opera) don't do so well," Burton said. "So it's our pleasure each year in February to host the disc golf tournament when no one is paying attention to raise money for the soup opera," he said.

For those who missed the event can still help raise money. Beginning next week, at the IHOP in Bridgeport and the Bob Evans in Fairmont, with the purchase of a meal, visitors can show a voucher that will donate some of the proceeds.

You can bring in a physical copy or a picture of the voucher to either restaurant. The voucher can be found on wvdiscgolf.net and search 'Ice Bowl.'