The DHHR today confirms 17 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 113. New cases were identified in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, and Raleigh counties.

As of March 28, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., 2,818 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 113 positive, 2,705 negative and 0 tests pending (at state lab).