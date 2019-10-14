17-year-old charged with murder in deadly Huntington stabbing

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a deadly stabbing in Huntington.

The stabbing happened about 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 10th Street and Monroe Avenue.

Huntington Police told our sister station, WSAZ, when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Sterling Michael Kane Edwards, 26, of Detroit, lying on the sidewalk. He had been stabbed multiple times.

Police say he was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses to the stabbing were able to give police a description of the juvenile suspect. Police found the suspect shortly after in the area of 13th Street and Jackson Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Due to the suspect's age, police are not releasing his name, but say he is also from Detroit.

He is being held in a juvenile detention center.

The Cabell County Prosecutor's Office will determine if the suspect will be tried as an adult.

There is no word on a motive at this point.