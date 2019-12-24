18 year old makes historical run for city council

"Prodigy" is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as "someone with a very great ability that usually shows itself when that person is a young child."

Upshur County may have one its own, and hes running for city council as an 18 year old college student.

At just 11 years old he took the ACT test and produced a score that landed him a college scholarship.

"My way of parenting was that he should decide whatever he wants to do. He worked hard in his education. He did very well. He was given a task he would do it," says his father Ali Khan.

At 13 he was accepted into West Virginia Wesleyan College.

According to Khan he wanted work and have "real life experiences" before entering the collegiate arena.

At 16 he enrolled at Wesleyan where he is now a junior and will obtain a degree in healthcare administration. This coincides with his pedigree as his father, Dr. Ali Khan runs a medical practice in Buckhannon which has been in business for twelve years.

Khan's reasoning for running is simple: make the city a better place.

"Buckhannon has a lot of potential," says Khan.

"First off I want to bring in more diversity as a city. We need that. Secondly, I want to give the younger generation more opportunities."

Khan is especially passionate about the homeless population, animals, and children. His platform includes creating more homeless shelters, "no-kill shelters" for animals, and programs for children to keep them safe and active.

Khan is also making history in a different way. He is first Muslim to ever run for Buckhannon City Council.

"The Muslim religion falls around that we believe in the law of the land along with many other religions. And the law of the land is the Constitution, and I'm a Constitutionalist. I believe that we need to go on ahead and come back to the Constitution, says Khan."

Although Khan is a registered Democrat in the state of West Virginia, he could not be any more open minded.

"Especially for city council, I don't believe that there should be a worry about party, a worry about beliefs. I'm Muslim and my campaign manager is a Christian Republican. That doesn't worry me at all. She has her belief,s I have mine, but our beliefs on helping the city, protecting the city, and growing the city are all the same," says Khan.

His campaign is unique. It includes a campaign adviser, two spiritual advisers, and a political adviser.

"He'll probably be the youngest person who's ever run for council in Buckhannon. He's very well educated, and aside from the education he is super intelligent," says political adviser Elissa Linger Mills, who has met President Trump and owns a book and picture signed by him.

But Khan's age nor religion define his campaign.

"I think what should really matter is what I want to do for the city, and what I'm willing to hit hard for," says Khan.

For more on Khan's campaign, visit his official website https://asaddkhan5709.wixsite.com/asadkhan.

