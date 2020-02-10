$1.9 granted for demolition of flood-damaged homes

Wood County now has nearly $2 million to demolish single-family homes destroyed during severe flooding of the past.

Nine of those homes are located in the Happy Valley area off West Virginia route 47, which was hit hard by severe flooding during storms of late 2004 and early 2005.

The funding, announced late last week by Sen. Joe Manchin and the governor's office, is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It allows for acquisition of flood-prone structures in Happy Valley and Seven Acres.

It comes from a fund approved after the 2016 floods in Southern West Virginia.

The 2004 floods came in the aftermath of heavy rains from Hurricane Ivan, and January, 2005 high water was the result of melting of heavy snowfall.