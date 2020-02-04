19th Amendment is a century old

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment's ratification.

That's the one that gave women the right to vote.

Although the women's suffrage movement began in 1848 at the Seneca Falls Convention, women did not legally gain that right until August 18, 1920 when the amendment was officially ratified into the United States Constitution with three-fourths of state legislature's approval.

One notable local female politician is Randolph County native Denise Campbell. She served three terms in the House of Delegates and is a candidate for state senate, 11th Senatorial District.

"Women are pretty smart. Some of things that we accomplish that people don't give us recognition for is that we hold jobs, raise families, and we run the house, and we can run the country too, and state, and the county," says Campbell.

It was over a century ago in 1913 where women like Francis O'Connor, Alice Paul, and Lucy Burns were tortured in prisons by means of force-feeding for fighting for women's suffrage.



"Sometimes we forget what those women went through. I mean physical abuse, emotional abuse, shunning from many people in their communities... so I am every grateful to them for making it possible to run in 2020," says Buckhannon City Council candidate Shauna Jones.

"I think if they wouldn't have done what they did, I would not be able to do what I do today," says Campbell.

One century later, West Virginia's women do not shy away from the polls.

"Women in West Virginia ... we're gonna exercise that right because we know that our voice is every bit as important as any as man's," says Upshur County resident Elissa Linger Mills.

State and local elections are May 12th. Early voting begins in April.